Trucking Co. Must Face Bulk Of Driver's Fingerprint Data Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A truck driver can advance claims that a freight moving company violated his biometric privacy rights by collecting and disseminating his fingerprints without consent, but will first have to replead his claim that the company did so recklessly, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday. Richard Rogers' proposed class action claiming CSX Intermodal Terminals Inc. collected his biometric information without written consent is "precisely" the kind of Biometric Information Privacy Act violation the state Supreme Court greenlighted in its recent Rosenbach v. Six Flags decision, U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen said. But he will first have to flesh out his claim that...

