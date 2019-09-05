Live Well Financial Boss Denies $140M Bond Scam

Law360, New York (September 5, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The CEO of now-bankrupt reverse mortgage provider Live Well Financial Inc. on Thursday denied accusations that he orchestrated a $140 million scheme involving overvalued bonds that prosecutors say cost lenders tens of millions of dollars. Michael Hild, 44, of Richmond, Virginia, made his initial appearance in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, following his arrest in Virginia last week, and pled not guilty to securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and two counts of conspiracy. Prosecutors say Hild and others led Live Well to fraudulently inflate the value of its portfolio of reverse-mortgage bonds that served as collateral...

