Lone Star Laterals: Skadden, Haynes and Boone, Locke Lord

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Major law firms in Texas added experienced partners in recent weeks, including Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom's hire of a business litigator, Haynes and Boone bringing on a returning real estate partner, and Locke Lord nabbing the new mayor of Dallas. Husch Blackwell LLP also brought on a health care attorney who worked in private practice and as a prosecutor, and McGuireWoods LLP hired a mergers and acquisitions attorney focused on the oil and gas industry. Here is a rundown of the recent moves. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP Kenneth P. Held The firm snagged a business litigation...

