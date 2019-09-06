The Rise Of Criminal Enforcement For Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT) -- The recent indictment by a federal grand jury of a former Uber Technologies Inc. executive on allegations of trade secret theft is the latest sign that the federal government is increasingly pursuing criminal prosecution for such crimes.[1] While civil litigation was settled last year between Waymo LLC and Uber, the indictment of Anthony Levandowski means companies should consider the risks and complications of both civil litigation and criminal prosecution when seeking to protect their own trade secrets. A bit of background on this particular case first: Levandowski was a former key engineer for Waymo, Google LLC’s self-driving car division. He left...

