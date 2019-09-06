Facebook Urges 9th Circ. To Reconsider Face-Scan Ruling

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Facebook on Thursday asked the Ninth Circuit for a rehearing en banc in a class action challenging its face-scanning practices, arguing that a three-judge panel's August decision permitting the biometric privacy claims to proceed to trial "throws open the door to class claims threatening draconian liability." Last month, the panel unanimously ruled that the Facebook Inc. users alleged a sufficiently concrete injury to support their class action, rejecting Facebook's argument that the lower court's certification decision should be overturned because plaintiffs hadn't established Article III standing. In that decision, the panel ruled that Facebook's alleged development and use of facial recognition technology without...

