Zip Line Co. Says AIG Must Pay For Paralyzed Woman's Fall

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A zip line operator asked a Florida federal court Thursday to declare that the Hong Kong arm of AIG must cover a settlement with a cruise ship passenger paralyzed from the neck down after she fell from a platform on a Caribbean island. Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. also asked the court to block AIG from litigating the coverage dispute in the High Court of Hong Kong, where the insurance giant has allegedly obtained court orders to force arbitration of the issue in the semi-independent Chinese city, according to Thursday's complaint. Rain Forest and its director, Harald Joachim Von Der Goltz, allege...

