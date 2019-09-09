Insurers, Real Estate Co. Look To Mediate $1M Harvey Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based real estate company and QBE, Lloyd's underwriters and other insurers have asked a Texas federal court to pause a $1 million battle for damages caused by Hurricane Harvey while they try to negotiate a settlement. Urban Meridian Group Inc., insurance company AmRisc LLC and several underwriters — including syndicates with Lloyd's of London — told U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein that they were exploring resolving the litigation through mediation, according to a joint filing submitted on Sept. 9 Their response last Thursday comes amid a battle over jurisdiction, and whether the case has to be heard in court, or before arbitrators. ...

