White & Case Needn't Turn Over Docs To Ex-Yukos Investors

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP won't have to turn over documents to former Yukos Oil Co. investors who are asking a Dutch court to revive $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia, a New York federal judge ruled on Thursday, agreeing with a magistrate judge that the former shareholders had filed their petition too late. The former majority shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. are asking the court to let them seek information from White & Case, which formerly represented Yukos and now represents Russia in various proceedings filed by the former shareholders to enforce the awards. They claim this evidence is needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS