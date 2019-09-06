Ticket Resale Fraudster Gets 27 Months, Must Repay $71M

Law360, New York (September 6, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit Long Island businessman Jason Nissen with 27 months in prison Friday for a $71 million fraud in which he borrowed large sums under false pretenses from investors who wanted to back his ticket-resale business. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ordered Nissen, 47, to make $71 million restitution to investors including private equity firm Falcon Investment Advisors LLC and diamond wholesaler Taly USA Holdings Inc. Nissen is scheduled to report to custody on Nov. 7. Judge Engelmayer called Nissen's lawbreaking, which began in 2006 and lasted more than a decade, a “vast fraud,” but departed sharply...

