Residents Defend Standing In Uber E-Scooter Nuisance Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- California residents have defended their standing to sue Uber, which owns the Jump electric bike and scooter sharing services, for allegedly making Los Angeles sidewalks inaccessible and creating a public nuisance, saying Thursday they have sufficiently traced their injuries to the ride-hailing company. A group of local residents with disabilities asked a California federal judge Thursday to reject Uber Technologies Inc.’s recent bid to dodge a proposed class action claiming the ride-hailing giant, other e-bike and e-scooter companies, and the cities of Culver City, Long Beach and Riverside have violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and state law governing public access...

