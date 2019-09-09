Real Estate Rumors: Deutsche, Walton Street, Lennar

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management has picked up a West Hollywood, California, apartment complex for $103 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for Domain WeHo, which has 166 units and is located at 7141 Santa Monica Blvd., Real Deal said. The seller is investment management firm Barings LLC, according to the report. A Walton Street Capital debt fund recently took control of the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and is now looking to sell the hotel, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Monday. Walton Street Capital, which had been a lender for the property, took over the hotel from a...

