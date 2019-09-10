Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Chicago Fire, Ceruzzi

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group LP subsidiary EQ Office is seeking to sell a tower on Park Avenue in New York for more than $800 million, The Real Deal reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is looking to offload 65 E. 55th St., a 622,000-square-foot building, and has enlisted the help of brokerage firm Eastdil Secured LLC, according to the report. Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire is close to reaching a deal to bring the club to Soldier Field in Chicago and could pay between $500,000 and $1 million a year for use of the field, the...

