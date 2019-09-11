Real Estate Rumors: Fischer Brothers, Mirae, Benderson

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Private equity shop Global Infrastructure Partners has reached a deal to lease an additional 42,317 square feet of space on Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm is maintaining its 42,336 square feet at floor 30 of 1345 Avenue of the Americas, a Fischer Brothers property, and is taking additional space on floor 29, according to the report. South Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has reached a deal to buy a portfolio of 15 hotels from Anbang Insurance Group Co. for more than $5.8 billion, The Wall Street Journal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS