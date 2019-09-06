Mallinckrodt Pays $24M To Exit Opioid MDL Bellwethers

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt said Friday it will pay $24 million and donate up to $6 million in generic drugs to resolve claims from two Ohio counties that are behind the lead bellwether cases in multidistrict litigation against opioid manufacturers. The U.K.-based pharmaceutical company said it had reached a settlement in principle with Cuyahoga and Summit counties to resolve their claims in the upcoming Oct. 21 trial over allegations that drugmakers and distributors fueled the opioid epidemic with reckless sales of painkillers and by downplaying the drugs' addiction risks. "Mallinckrodt is pleased we were able to reach a settlement in principle with the counties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS