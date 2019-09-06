EEOC Roundup: U Of Kansas, Hitachi Among Latest Targets

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s enters its fiscal year homestretch, it has sued the University of Kansas Medical Center for the allegedly illegal firing of a whistleblower who reported age discrimination in hiring and struck settlements worth a combined $575,000 to end pregnancy and disability bias suits. The agency’s recent flurry of activity — it has filed or settled at least dozen cases over the two weeks — comes as the EEOC’s nears the end of its fiscal year in September, a traditionally busy time for the agency to lodge new suits. Kansas U. Hospital Sued Over Ousting...

