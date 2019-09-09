Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Public Face In FTC's Belize Fraud Case Can't Escape Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has denied a bid by the alleged public face of a Belize real estate enterprise to exit a Federal Trade Commission sales fraud suit, saying the agency has sufficiently shown he’s breaking the law now and may plan to do so in the future.

U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte on Thursday denied Luke Chadwick’s motion to dismiss the FTC’s case against him in what the agency has called the largest overseas real estate investment scam it has ever targeted, finding that the agency sufficiently alleged that Chadwick has been the public face of the Sanctuary Belize...

