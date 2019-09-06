Congress Returns To Tackle Judges, Defense, Asylum, Guns

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Congress comes back to Washington this week after a monthlong break. Major legislation awaits, from a GOP asylum proposal and Democratic gun-control measures to the annual defense authorization and appropriations bills needed to avert an Oct. 1 shutdown. Here’s what lawmakers will tackle in the 50 or so legislative days left in 2019. Government Funding: Not a Done Deal Yet Before lawmakers left town for the August recess, both houses passed and the president signed a two-year budget deal with a $320 billion increase in federal spending. The law also suspended the nation’s borrowing limit until July 2021 and phased out the spending caps...

