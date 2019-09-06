Parent Hit With $66K In Fees After Nixing Deal In Cruise Death

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman who turned down a $500,000 settlement from Royal Caribbean Cruises over the food poisoning death of her daughter must now pay the company $66,000 to cover its attorney fees, a federal judge ruled Friday. The order compelling Marla Martins to pay was a grim coda to a “complex, unusual, emotional, and sad” case in which Martins represented herself and filed a series of “rambling and confusing” submissions that saddled Royal Caribbean with unnecessary costs, Judge Jonathan Goodman wrote in an order. Martins sued Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in Florida federal court in 2015, alleging that her 17-year-old daughter...

