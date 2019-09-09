FBI Need Not Share Social Media Surveillance Docs, DOJ Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a California federal court that the FBI doesn't have to disclose documents related to social media surveillance of immigrants because the information could be used to throttle the agency's law enforcement efforts. In response to a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union seeking information on the government's surveillance activities, the DOJ said on Friday that law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are exempt from publicizing the existence of documents related to immigration enforcement as those documents could also reveal strategies related to criminal law enforcement or national security. "Immigration enforcement is...

