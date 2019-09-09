Full 5th Circ. Rules FHFA Is Unconstitutionally Structured

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit ruled Friday that the Federal Housing Finance Agency is unconstitutionally structured and that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac investors can proceed with their claim that the agency exceeded its statutory authority with the “net worth sweep” of the mortgage giants. The en banc decision breathes new life into investor litigation surrounding a 2012 agreement between the FHFA and the U.S. Treasury Department that amended the terms of the government’s 2008 bailout of Fannie and Freddie, requiring them to pay quarterly dividends to the Treasury in an amount equivalent to their net worth. Investors in the two government-sponsored...

