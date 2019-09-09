Adapting To Gov't Contractor Rules Banning Chinese Telecom

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- In an interim rule[1] published on Aug. 13 and effective immediately, the U.S. government revised the Federal Acquisition Regulation to prohibit federal agencies from acquiring telecommunications equipment or services produced by Huawei Technologies Company Ltd., ZTE Corporation and certain other Chinese companies. The new rule implements Section 889(a)(1)(A) of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019[2] and applies to “covered telecommunications equipment or services,” which include: Any telecommunications equipment or services produced by Huawei Technologies Company, ZTE Corporation or their subsidiaries or affiliates; Video surveillance and telecommunications equipment produced by Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology...

