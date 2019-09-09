50 State AGs Kick Off Google Probe With Doc Demands

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT) -- The attorneys general of 48 states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, pressed Google on Monday to turn over material about its “overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic,” kicking off the latest antitrust investigation into the internet giant. Announced with great fanfare on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, a group of the AGs led by Texas said they had submitted a multi-page list of questions Monday through a civil investigative demand, which comes soon after Google disclosed a separate CID from the U.S. Department of Justice. “Now, more than ever, information is power,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS