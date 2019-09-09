Ex-NJ Political Boss Makes Tearful Plea To Keep Law License

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Former New Jersey Democratic power broker Joseph Ferriero fought back tears Monday as he urged the New Jersey Supreme Court to let him keep his law license despite his 2015 federal convictions for accepting kickbacks to help a software developer secure municipal business. Ferriero, former chairman of the Bergen County Democratic Organization who served nearly two years in prison, called on the justices to reject a recommendation from a disciplinary panel that he be disbarred based on his convictions and to instead impose a retroactive suspension, saying he did not know he was breaking the law. "I never thought that I...

