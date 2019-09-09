Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MIT Epstein Letter Shows Pres. Should Testify, Workers Say

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A letter from MIT’s president addressing donations the school received from the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein demonstrates why he should testify in a trial challenging $23 million in donations MIT allegedly solicited from Fidelity using faculty members’ retirement savings, a class of MIT workers said Monday.

Rafael Reif’s letter, sent to the student body Saturday in the wake of a New Yorker article detailing the disgraced financier's history of MIT Media Lab donations, shows that he oversees MIT’s donation policies, the workers said in a motion that seeks to submit the letter as evidence supporting Reif's need to testify.

“This new...

