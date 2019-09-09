'Poor' Idea To Self-Represent, Judge Tells Billionaire Exec

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Despite a California judge telling Hologram USA founder Alki David it was a "poor" and "silly" idea to defend himself at an upcoming civil trial on accusations of sexual harassment and battery, the billionaire appeared undeterred Monday from acting as his own attorney. David is facing his third civil trial in six months on allegations of sexual harassment and related behaviors. He lost on an $11 million verdict in April to a former employee, before opting to act as his own attorney in a trial against another former worker that ended last week with a jury deadlocked 8-4 in his favor....

