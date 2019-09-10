Gambling Group Can't Get Involved In Tribes' Card Game Fight

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't take another look at his refusal to let a non-tribal gambling trade group intervene in three tribes' suit over card games, ruling it can't get involved while the tribes appeal his order dismissing the case. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez on Monday denied the California Gaming Association's request that he reconsider his decision not to permit the group to step into the fight on behalf of members who wanted the tribes to lose their case over restrictions on card games. Judge Mendez had found the CGA's bid moot when he dismissed the tribes' suit in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS