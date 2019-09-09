Facebook Can't Shake Most Of User Data Harvesting MDL

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday kept alive most of multidistrict litigation stemming from Facebook's involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, finding that the company's argument that social media users can't expect their information to remain private "could not be more wrong." In a 43-page order allowing the majority of the plaintiffs' dozen federal and state law claims to move forward, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria rejected the three primary contentions that Facebook advanced to support its bid to ax the dispute. The consolidated litigation is being pressed by current and former Facebook users who claim the social media behemoth's failure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS