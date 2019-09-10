Atty Can't Dodge Claims Over 'Man Of La Mancha' Rights

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An attorney based in New York and London must face a claim that she breached her fiduciary duty to the composer of "Man of La Mancha" by serving as his lawyer and striking a deal that granted her exclusive production rights to the musical, a New York federal court has held. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla refused to dismiss a claim by the widow of composer Mitch Leigh that attorney Robyn Abraham crafted a “windfall” for herself and a bad deal for her client that involved reviving the Tony Award-winning musical in London. Abraham argued that the court should toss...

