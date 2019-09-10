Fatburger Parent Co. Tries Again To Escape IPO Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The parent company of fast-food chain Fatburger asked a California federal court to dump its investors' proposed class action over alleged omissions ahead of its $20 million initial public offering, arguing that the third iteration of the suit still fails to plead securities fraud. The suit claims restaurant franchising company Fat Brands Inc. lied to shareholders about the profitability of new acquisitions and hid the troubled financial health of its main shareholder, with which it planned to merge after the 2017 IPO. The company said Monday that the suit, which was dismissed in June and amended in August, has now been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS