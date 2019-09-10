Bondholder Can't Claim Fraud From Unseen Docs, VW Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A bondholder couldn't have been duped into buying allegedly overpriced Volkswagen bonds if it never saw — much less read — offering documents it claimed concealed the automaker's emissions-cheating scandal, Volkswagen told a California federal court Monday. Volkswagen AG sought to ditch for good a second amended securities fraud suit from the Puerto Rico Government Employees and Judiciary Retirement Systems Administration, insisting in a reply brief that the pension fund still cannot allege it relied on Volkswagen documents to make its bond-purchasing decisions because it never did. The German automaker argues that "after three motions to dismiss, and more than sufficient...

