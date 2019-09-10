YouTube Fine Showcases Expanded Enforcement Of COPPA

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- If your company has a reasonable expectation that its online services or other technologies are being accessed by children under the age of 13, then you need to take into account the increasing risk from adverse government actions. With growing concerns about data privacy, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act is finding momentum among both federal and state regulators. Case in point — on Sept. 4, the Federal Trade Commission and the New York attorney general announced[1] that Google LLC and its subsidiary, YouTube LLC, will pay $170 million, a record amount, to settle allegations that YouTube was collecting children’s personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS