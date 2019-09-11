Uber Defiant As Calif. Gig-Worker Bill Awaits Gov.'s Signature

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT) -- Uber said Wednesday it would continue to treat its drivers as independent contractors, even after state lawmakers sent the governor a bill that would toughen the state's employment classification test. A controversial bill that makes it harder for employers to classify workers as independent contractors cleared the California Senate late Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he supports Assembly Bill 5, which will codify a 2018 California Supreme Court decision known as Dynamex. That ruling imposed a stricter three-prong test on employers looking to classify their workers as independent contractors, who have fewer workplace protections than employees. The California Senate...

