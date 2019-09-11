Enviros Slam Developers’ Move To End Condor Habitat Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups pushed back on developers' bid to dismiss the groups' suit over a resort project's alleged threat to endangered California condors, saying the suit was filed on time and that they have standing to pursue their claims. The Center for Biological Diversity and tribal nonprofit Wishtoyo Foundation in a Monday motion rejected an argument by developers Tejon Ranchcorp and Tejon Mountain Village LLC that the groups violated the six-year statute of limitations to file their suit. The groups argued their suit was filed within the law's time limit based on the date the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved an incidental take...

