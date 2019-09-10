CEOs Ask Congress To Look At Their Data Privacy 'Roadmap'

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Dozens of major CEOs pressed congressional leaders on Tuesday to consider their suggestions for nationwide consumer data privacy legislation, calling for an overarching and consistent privacy framework that preempts local and state regulations. In a letter penned to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders, heavy hitters like Amazon's Jeff Bezos as well as the CEOs of IBM, AT&T, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Qualcomm, Bank of America said their outline "provides a detailed roadmap of issues that a federal consumer privacy law should address." The executives penned the letter as members of Business Roundtable, the nation's preeminent CEO...

