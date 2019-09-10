Despite Rocky Road, Officials Agree Shared Spectrum Is Ideal

Law360, Washington (September 10, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- After decades of controlling large blocks of the airwaves, federal agencies are slowly accepting that they must share spectrum bands with multiple users, government officials said during a panel event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. At the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s annual spectrum symposium, representatives from the transportation, defense and telecom sectors agreed that cordoning off large swatches of the airwaves for a single purpose no longer makes sense, but insisted that they need strong interference protections from their new neighbors. They also acknowledged that some institutional roadblocks and engineering questions still prevent easy sharing of the airwaves when the potential users...

