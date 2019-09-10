Adidas Fixer Avoids Prison As NY Judge Credits Cooperation

Law360, New York (September 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man who worked as a fixer giving cash to young basketball standouts so they would pick colleges sponsored by Adidas avoided prison Tuesday as a Manhattan federal judge credited his "essential" cooperation in the feds' crackdown on dirty money in the NCAA. T.J. Gassnola, 47, was sentenced to a year of probation, including two months of home confinement, and ordered to make restitution of $342,000 by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. "This sentence reflects the considerable value of Mr. Gassnola's cooperation with the government," Judge Kaplan said at the end of a quick hearing. Gassnola's 2018 testimony at the...

