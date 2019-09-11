GAO Rejects Nonprofit’s Protest Over VA Deal As Too Late

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri nonprofit that accused the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of not conducting a required analysis before setting aside a contract for veteran-owned small businesses has had its protest over the deal rejected by the Government Accountability Office as too late. Alphapointe’s challenge to the VA's selection of a Texas-based service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, for a switchboard telephone operator deal came nearly two weeks after the call for bids had already closed, the GAO said in a decision made public Tuesday. The congressional watchdog pointed out that under its rules, the protest should have been lodged before the...

