Jury Clears Southwest In $25M Suit Over Failed Wi-Fi Deal

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines fended off a $25 million breach of contract lawsuit brought by an in-flight entertainment provider after persuading a California jury that the airline was within its rights to jettison a subpar product at the beta stage. Jurors delivered a full defense verdict in favor of Southwest Airlines Co. on Tuesday after a three-week trial in California Superior Court in Los Angeles. The case turned on the quality of the travel guide portal that SwiftAir Inc. had developed for Southwest. The carrier decided to pass on the Wi-Fi-enabled product after a year of missed deadlines, according to Southwest attorney Doug...

