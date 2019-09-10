Girardi Can't Transfer Settlement Fees Case To Retired Judge

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California judge Tuesday denied law firm Girardi Keese's bid to throw out a lawsuit seeking an accounting of $120 million in settlements from an oil contamination case, saying it hadn't cited any authority for its request to order the matter decided in private by a retired judge. Girardi Keese argued in a motion to dismiss that the plaintiffs' and defendants' "binding" fee agreement said disputes about the amount class members received from the case's global settlement would be heard by a retired judge, but in a later reply brief clarified it wanted the court to use its "discretion" to transfer...

