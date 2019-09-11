Texas Court Pauses $1M Harvey Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has agreed to pause a Houston-based real estate company’s suit seeking more than $1 million from insurers for Hurricane Harvey damage while the parties participate in mediation. U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr. on Sept. 9 granted the joint motion from Urban Meridian Group Inc., insurance company AmRisc LLC and several underwriters — including syndicates with Lloyd's of London. The parties told the court last week they were attempting to settle the dispute through mediation. The court ordered the case stayed until the mediation, which the parties indicated would take place by Nov. 8. The parties must...

