CorePower Settles Underpaid Yoga Instructor Suit For $1.4M

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Exercise studio chain CorePower Yoga will pay $1.49 million to end claims it didn't pay its Illinois interns and instructors for mandatory out-of-studio work, under a settlement that received final approval in federal court Wednesday. Under the deal, more than 2,000 people who have worked at one of CorePower’s Illinois locations since July 1, 2015, will receive their proportional share of an initial $600,000 distribution from the settlement. Class members will then receive a second distribution in amounts that depend on what is left after the first payout. The class members’ monetary relief is “significant, fair and reasonable, particularly in light...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS