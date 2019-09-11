Parallel Google Probes Highlight Cracks Between Enforcers

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- When the attorneys general of 48 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, kicked off an investigation Monday into Google’s search and advertising practices, they correctly noted how unusual it is to have so many states unified behind an antitrust probe. But not all government officials were on board. Notably absent from Monday’s announcement was the U.S. Department of Justice, which had issued its own civil investigative demand to Google less than two weeks earlier. The two investigations appear to be moving on parallel but wholly separate tracks, in the latest sign of fissures between antitrust enforcers at the...

