Rosen Law Firm To Lead Russian Telecom Bribery Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Wednesday selected The Rosen Law Firm PA to lead a putative securities class action against a Russian telecommunications company accused of making $420 million in bribes to officials in Uzbekistan. Chief Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann said Rosen’s client, private equity firm Hunnewell Partners (UK) LLP, claims to have suffered at least $13 million in stock losses as a result of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC’s attempt to cover up its involvement in a bribery scandal that drew the attention of U.S. regulators. “The court therefore finds that Hunnewell has, by far, the largest financial interest...

