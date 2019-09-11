Billionaire's Sex Battery Trial Antics May Aid Accuser: Judge

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a woman accusing billionaire Alki David of sexual battery asked a California judge Wednesday to bar him from the courtroom if he continues with bombastic tactics while representing himself in the upcoming trial, but the judge suggested that prodding David to act out might actually help their cause. David racked up $9,500 in sanctions while representing himself in a trial that ended last week in a hung jury. The case was over sexual harassment and battery allegations from a different woman, and David's outlandish antics resulted in him being eventually banned from the courtroom. During a pretrial hearing Wednesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS