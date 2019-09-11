Japanese Banks OK'd To Announce $71M Libor Settlements

Law360, New York (September 11, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday preliminarily approved $71 million of settlements for eight Japanese banks accused of fixing global interest rates, greenlighting a notification process for some 100,000 potential claimants in the class action litigation. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels scheduled a Dec. 19 hearing to take up objections, if any, to two groups of settlements, one valued at $32 million and one at $39 million. “It appears to me at this stage that the settlement is fair, adequate and reasonable,” Judge Daniels said. “I believe that we should move forward.” The $32 million settlement involves defendant banks Sumitomo...

