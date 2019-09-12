Atty Says DeGrasse Tyson's Claims In Fee Row 'Ludicrous'

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The lawyer for a photographer who unsuccessfully sued Neil deGrasse Tyson over alleged copyright infringement told a federal court that he would step aside as the parties battle over attorney fees, but called the astrophysicist's allegations of attorney misconduct "ludicrous." Solo practitioner Martin D. Novar, who represents photographer David Gamble, said in a letter to the court Wednesday that Tyson's legal team "created an ethical conflict" by suggesting in a Sept. 4 motion for attorney fees that his representation of Gamble was improper at times. Novar said Gamble, who co-founded production company Curved Light Productions with Tyson, is entitled to independent...

