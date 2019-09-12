Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mistrial Ordered In Amtrak Passenger's Suit Over Wash. Crash

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A federal court declared a mistrial Wednesday in a man's injury case against Amtrak over a 2017 train derailment near DuPont, Washington, following a doctor’s testimony about a plaintiff evaluation that was not disclosed to the rail company.

A judge in Tacoma cut off the injury trial of Aaron Harris over the deadly incident, in which a train derailed while going around a curve at more than double the speed limit, killing three people. Harris will get to retry his claims again later. 

Harris’ doctor, Richard Seroussi, had been brought to testify regarding his examination of Harris about a year ago....

