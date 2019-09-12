FTC Says Scammer In Belize Fraud Can't Tap Relief Fund

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An alleged mastermind of a Belize real estate scam can't fund his defense or travel expenses from money set aside for victims, the Federal Trade Commission told a Maryland federal court, saying he gets $3,000 a month from a frozen account and isn't looking for a job. Peter Baker, a defendant in what the FTC calls the largest overseas real estate investment scam it has ever targeted, is set to receive $36,000 untaxed for a year from a frozen depository bank account, according to the agency. However, Baker has repeatedly asked the court for additional funds to support his living expenses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS