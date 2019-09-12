200 Affected In Gold King Spill May Get To Jump Line In MDL

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Individual plaintiffs from New Mexico who have waited years to bring their damages claims against polluters in multidistrict litigation over Colorado's Gold King Mine spill may get their shot at a trial in August 2021, according to a recommendation filed Wednesday. Special Master Alan C. Torgerson, a retired federal magistrate judge, said that more than 200 people who say they suffered from environmental damage caused by a massive wastewater spill in 2015 at the Gold King Mine have waited long enough to bring their claims to court, according to his report and recommendations. He told U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson, who will conduct the...

