Parents Lose Class Cert. Bid In Pop Warner Concussion Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied class certification to parents accusing Pop Warner of deceiving them about the risks of head injuries their children would face, saying they haven't shown that the organization told all parents the same things. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez told named plaintiffs Kimberly Archie and Jo Cornell, who moved for class certification in July, that there are too many individual questions surrounding their proposed class, which includes all parents who enrolled minor children in Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. programs since 1997. While Pop Warner runs the national program, there is no uniform advertising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS